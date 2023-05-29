May 29th Weather Forecast
Sunny, Dry, and Hot Week
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. A sunny to mostly sunny sky is expected the rest of the week with a high around 90 degrees. The weekend into early next week will remain hot and dry. The next chance of rain is early Tuesday, June 6th.
