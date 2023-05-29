May 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. A sunny to mostly sunny sky is expected the rest of the week with a high around 90 degrees. The weekend into early next week will remain hot and dry. The next chance of rain is early Tuesday, June 6th.

