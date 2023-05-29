Memorial Day brings Sylvania community together to reflect, honor fallen soldiers

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People all over the country are spending Memorial Day honoring those who have their lives to protect this country.

In Sylvania, Memorial Day was in full swing. Like many communities, those in Sylvania were balancing somberly honoring the sacrifices soldiers made for this country while also joyfully expressing their gratitude.

“I served a year in Afghanistan, and five of my brothers in arms got killed, so I always try to remember them,” Mike Masiker, Retired Lt. Colonel, Air Firce 180 FIghter Wing

Memorial Day is more than just a long weekend.

“What Memorial Day is all about is remembering those who have gone before us, our brothers and sisters, in arms and they’re not with us today,” said Masiker.

For many at Sylvania’s Memorial Day service and parade, it’s a day of reflection.

“It’s a very emotional time for us,” said Amanda Ballard, a daughter of a Veteran. “My father is buried here and he was buried here a year ago today.”

Although it can be a sad day for some, it is also a day filled with gratitude.

“Yeah, I guess I am pretty emotional about it,” said Betsy Dillar, who lives in Sylvania. “There’s a lot of people who have given everything for us to be here together. So, that’s what we’re celebrating.”

It’s a way to bring the community together to remember those who couldn’t be here today.

“It is a great way for us to honor the men and women who have fallen and really give back for our community in another way,” said Tiffany Bosch, president of the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce.

