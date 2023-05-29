Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Memorial Day brings Sylvania community together to reflect, honor fallen soldiers

By Sophie Bates
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People all over the country are spending Memorial Day honoring those who have their lives to protect this country.

In Sylvania, Memorial Day was in full swing. Like many communities, those in Sylvania were balancing somberly honoring the sacrifices soldiers made for this country while also joyfully expressing their gratitude.

“I served a year in Afghanistan, and five of my brothers in arms got killed, so I always try to remember them,” Mike Masiker, Retired Lt. Colonel, Air Firce 180 FIghter Wing

Memorial Day is more than just a long weekend.

“What Memorial Day is all about is remembering those who have gone before us, our brothers and sisters, in arms and they’re not with us today,” said Masiker.

For many at Sylvania’s Memorial Day service and parade, it’s a day of reflection.

“It’s a very emotional time for us,” said Amanda Ballard, a daughter of a Veteran. “My father is buried here and he was buried here a year ago today.”

Although it can be a sad day for some, it is also a day filled with gratitude.

“Yeah, I guess I am pretty emotional about it,” said Betsy Dillar, who lives in Sylvania. “There’s a lot of people who have given everything for us to be here together. So, that’s what we’re celebrating.”

It’s a way to bring the community together to remember those who couldn’t be here today.

“It is a great way for us to honor the men and women who have fallen and really give back for our community in another way,” said Tiffany Bosch, president of the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after...
TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction
Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.
Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho
Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law

Latest News

Toledo may see vote on Cities United to help with violence plans
CrossFit gyms nationwide take part in Murph Challenge
Gyms participate in ‘Murph Challenge’ to honor Veteran sacrifices
Gyms participate in "Murph Challenge" to honor Veteran sacrifices
People from around Oregon observed memorial day at the Clay High School Memorial Stadium.
Clay High School holds Memorial Day observance ceremony
Memorial Day observance in Oregon