OSHP cracks down on drunk driving during holiday weekend

AAA predicts this year to be the fourth busiest on record in Ohio, with more than 1.6 million travelers hitting the road in the state
By Zain Omair
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Memorial Day travel weekend is expected to be one for the books. AAA predicts this year to be the fourth busiest on record in Ohio, with more than 1.6 million travelers hitting the road in the state.

“We’re still attributing that to the fact that folks are coming out of COVID and they are anxious to get on the road, anxious to get back with family and friends and anxious to make those memories,” said AAA spokesperson Kara Hitchins.

However, with the extra traffic comes extra potential for crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are prepared with extra units on the road this weekend.

“We reach out to other posts for example, if the Bowling Green post has extra troopers working, they’ll come up here and work areas where we’ve identified a higher risk of impaired driving,” said Sgt. Scott Gonzales, who is based at the Toledo post.

According to OSHP, 15 crashes killed 18 people in Ohio during Memorial Day weekend last year. Six of those crashes and seven of those deaths were due to intoxicated driving. Speed and aggressive driving also contributed to the fatalities. So how can you stay safe on the road?

“The faster you drive, the less reaction time you have to someone else doing something so give yourself as much reaction time as possible,” said Sgt. Gonzales.

And if you or someone you know has been drinking, how do you know if it’s unsafe to get behind the wheel?

“Smelling the odor, if you start noticing their speech is a little slurred. any changes in their normal behavior can be an indicator that hey something’s not right,” said Sgt. Gonzales, “If you feel any type of buzz, any kind of second guess, just don’t take that chance, don’t roll that dice. It’s not worth it.”

If you do plan on consuming alcohol, Sgt. Gonzales suggests coming up with a plan beforehand to either stay with a relative or friend or call a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft. If you do see someone driving impaired, you are urged to report it to 911 immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

