OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers are opening an investigation into a single-vehicle rollover crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries Sunday evening, OSHP officials reported.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Grubb Road North and State Route 81. The driver of the vehicle was proceeding through the intersection when the vehicle went airborne and the driver lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.

Officers reported transporting the driver to receive medical treatment for life-threatening injuries after they were ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and OSHP officials say they suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The current condition of the driver was not reported and this crash remains under investigation.

