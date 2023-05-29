Birthday Club
Paralyzed Bedford man can’t go to his apartment due to broken elevators

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man who is wheelchair bound since he is paralyzed, has been unable to return to his apartment at Southgate Towers on Northfield Road because the elevators are broken.

Southgate Towers
Southgate Towers((Source: WOIO))

Carnell Tyrus slept in his car for three nights, but he started having health issues, so he went to MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center.

Carnell Tyrus
Carnell Tyrus((Source: Family))

“I had like leg spasms. I am prone to getting pressure sores. I was sitting up for for days straight without being able to lay down, that’s why I came here and plus I had no help,” Tyrus said.

According to a notice put up by building management, a water main break on May 23 damaged certain electrical components in both elevators.

“We apologize for any inconvenience you experience while the elevators are out of service and trust you understand we are doing everything possible to make the elevators operational as soon as possible,” posted management in the notice.

“We’re not looked at like people with these medical conditions. All they see is the person with a wheelchair or a person with a cane, nothing in place when it comes to situations like this,” said Tyrus.

19 News will reach out to the management company on Tuesday.

