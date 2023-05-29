Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Walleye host a final farewell

The Toledo Walleye are hosting a final farewell to the 2022-23 hockey season.
The Toledo Walleye are hosting a final farewell to the 2022-23 hockey season.(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are hosting a final farewell to celebrate the end of their season with the fans who supported them throughout.

The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Hensville Park on Tuesday and doors will be opening at 5:30 p.m.

Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson will speak to attendants and various players and coaches will be stationed throughout the park for photos and autograph opportunities.

Organizers of the farewell celebration say the event will be an opportunity to celebrate the players and coaches who made the 2022-23 hockey season a memorable one. The Walleye were eliminated from playoffs Saturday night and the team will not return to the rink until the first home game at the Huntington Center next season is set for Nov. 3 against Reading.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of puncturing pumps at a gas station after...
TPD: Dispute over coffee leads to gas pump destruction
Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.
Walleye eliminated from playoffs with Game 5 loss to Idaho
Phantom Fireworks says anyone lighting off fireworks should always have a bucket of water nearby.
This Memorial Day weekend will be the first for Ohio’s new consumer fireworks law

Latest News

OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash
May 29th Weather Forecast
5/28: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
5/28: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast