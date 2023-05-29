Toledo Walleye host a final farewell

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are hosting a final farewell to celebrate the end of their season with the fans who supported them throughout.

The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Hensville Park on Tuesday and doors will be opening at 5:30 p.m.

Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson will speak to attendants and various players and coaches will be stationed throughout the park for photos and autograph opportunities.

Organizers of the farewell celebration say the event will be an opportunity to celebrate the players and coaches who made the 2022-23 hockey season a memorable one. The Walleye were eliminated from playoffs Saturday night and the team will not return to the rink until the first home game at the Huntington Center next season is set for Nov. 3 against Reading.

