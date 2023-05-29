Birthday Club
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face

Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
By Blake Pierce
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man was arrested on three charges after he allegedly engaged in masturbation in the presence of minors and spit in the arresting officer’s face, police said.

Toledo Police reported arresting the 38-year-old, Gary Granger Jr., Sunday night and say he did knowingly engage in masturbation where children were present and able to see. Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number at the time of the arrest.

Officials reported that while Granger was already in police custody, he spit in the face of a Toledo Police Officer. He faces two misdemeanor charges and a felony charge and is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

  • Fifth-degree Felony Charge: Harassment by an inmate cause or attempt to cause an officer to come in contact with bodily substances.
  • Second-degree misdemeanor: Public Indecency - Knowingly engage in masturbation in the presence of a minor.
  • Fourth-degree misdemeanor: Failure to disclose personal information.

