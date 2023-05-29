Birthday Club
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive in Cleveland area who violated bond

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man out on bond for federal drug violations, is now a fugitive, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of Timothy Waldron.

Timothy Waldron.
Timothy Waldron.((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Waldron is described as a white man, 5′ 11″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

According to the U.S. Marshals, he is known to frequent the Cleveland and Lorain County areas.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

