Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets
OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
MHRSB serves as a community safety net for uninsured, underinsured or indigent persons needing...
Lucas Co. to receive over $21 million for mental health, substance abuse services
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
Chris Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination
Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats
Toledo Council to consider Louisville group’s proposal for violence reduction