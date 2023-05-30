Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

5/30: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

🎵 And the heat goes on... 🎵
A toasty Tuesday in Toledo, with no sign of slowing the heat for at least a week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s our hottest day of the year so far, yet it won’t be the hottest day of the week. Persistent highs around the 90-degree mark will keep baking the lawns and gardens, save for a few stray showers trying to offer relief this afternoon and the next. The next sign of change has to wait another week, with a front sending highs down to the upper-70s next Tuesday -- yet still providing little in the way of rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets
OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

A toasty Tuesday in Toledo, with no sign of slowing the heat for at least a week. Dan Smith...
5/30: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Sunny, Hot & Dry Week
May 30th Weather Forecast
May 30th Weather Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast