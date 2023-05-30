5/30: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s our hottest day of the year so far, yet it won’t be the hottest day of the week. Persistent highs around the 90-degree mark will keep baking the lawns and gardens, save for a few stray showers trying to offer relief this afternoon and the next. The next sign of change has to wait another week, with a front sending highs down to the upper-70s next Tuesday -- yet still providing little in the way of rain.

