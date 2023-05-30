Community raises money to help TPS students pay off fees so they can graduate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For most students, graduating from high school is a big dead and walking across the stage is a way to celebrate their achievements.

However, three Scott High School students were in jeopardy of not graduating because of fines and fees.

When members of The Movement heard about the students who wouldn’t be able to walk with their class because of fees and fines owed to Central Catholic High School, the community stepped up to help.

“If these kids don’t get their high school diploma, they can’t go on in life and get a good job, go to college, so we’re talking about keeping violence off the streets,” said Tina Butts, a member of The Movement. “If these kids are out here with nothing else to do, they’re going to end up in the streets and that’s our worst fear.”

The students used to attend CCHS and later left to enroll at Toledo Public Schools.

“These families are recipients of the Ed choice voucher, which for high school is $7,500 a year,” said Celeste Smith, a member of The Movement. “So they are responsible for the fees and fines themselves.”

The Movement says some parents don’t understand the fine print when they sign up for the program.

“What we are going to do is start educating the community,” said Smith.

Over the weekend, the organization raised $12,000 and on May 30, they walked into Central Catholic to pay the bills.

“It’s a travesty that kids wouldn’t be able to graduate,” said Robin Reese, former director of Lucas County Children Services. “It’s the thing I love about this community. I love this community because when you put a call out, they answer "

Some school leaders at Central Catholic also worked joined the community.

“In a community that has unfortunately been ravaged by so much violence this year, recognizing the importance of making sure that we work together to make sure that students can be the best version of who they are,” said Kevin Parkins, a school leader at Central Catholic.

According to the students’ transcripts, they will be graduating from TPS on May 30 thanks to the community.

“You had churches taking offerings on Sundays and we had people even down to kids that’s in school. They cash apped us $5, $10,” said Butts. “Every little bit counted until we reached our goal.”

There are about eight other students in the district who have bills from other schools and The Movement is working to try to get those paid as well.

