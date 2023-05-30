Councilman John Hobbs III to hold town hall meetings throughout June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III will be hosting six Neighborhood Town Hall Meetings throughout the month of June.

The City of Toledo says the purpose of each meeting is to bring community members together, to ask questions and speak on specific concerns or policies.

Each meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The dates and locations of each meeting are as follows:

June 1 The Refreshing Place located at 2500 Nebraska Ave.

June 7 Eleanor Kahle Senior Center located at 1315 Hillcrest Ave.

June 13 Reynolds Corners Branch Library located at 4833 Dorr St.

June 15 Monroe Street U.M. Church located at 3613 Monroe St.

June 26 Resurrection Baptist Church located at 3360 Nebraska Ave.

June 28 Heatherdowns Branch Library located at 3265 Glanzman Road.



The City says to request information in advance or to receive more information regarding the Neighborhood Town Hall meetings, call 419-245-1611 or text 419-537-3269.

