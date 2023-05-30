Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Man left dog to die inside SUV during eviction process, court records say

An officer wrote in the complaint they found a dead pitbull inside an SUV parked in the...
An officer wrote in the complaint they found a dead pitbull inside an SUV parked in the driveway at the home.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing a felony charge for knowingly leaving a dog inside a car to die as he was getting evicted, according to Clermont County court records.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 26, officers were called to a home on Albers Way in Wayne Township for a report of two dogs left behind by Michael Vaughn during an eviction process, the documents state.

An officer wrote in the complaint they found a dead pitbull inside an SUV parked in the driveway at the home. The vehicle was not under any shade, police wrote.

Another dog, a rottweiler, was found locked in a cage on the front porch, the officer added. The rottweiler appeared malnourished and didn’t have any food or water, the officer noted in the criminal complaint.

The person who called police to the home showed them video of Vaughn putting the pitbull inside of the SUV six hours before officers arrived, the document explains.

Vaughn returned to the scene and talked with police, according to the court document.

He told the officer he left the pitbull inside the vehicle with the windows up and left it there because he could not put the pitbull in his vehicle with his other dogs, the document reads.

When asked why he didn’t put the pitbull in a cage like the rottweiler, Vaughn said the dog would have broken out of it, the court record states.

The officer said it took several minutes to free the rottweiler from the crate because it was secured with several metal fasteners.

The person who called police to the home showed them video of Michael Vaughn putting the...
The person who called police to the home showed them video of Michael Vaughn putting the pitbull inside of the SUV six hours before officers arrived, the court document explains.(Clermont County Jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital
Inmate who escaped from deputy at hospital captured a day later after foot chase
On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for...
TPD: Woman allegedly stabs another woman in the head with screwdriver
Nickolas Martinez is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man with a...
TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

Latest News

Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital
Inmate who escaped from deputy at hospital captured a day later after foot chase
Toledo Police arrested Avon Carter for allegedly shooting two people outside the Briarwood...
Man charged in 2022 4th of July double shooting pleads down to tampering with evidence
The treasurer for the North Baltimore School district, who was previously on leave after an...
Treasurer resigns from North Baltimore Schools months after start of financial investigation
The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he...
Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during chase
Ethan visits Fossil Park