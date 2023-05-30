May 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, hot and dry the rest of the week and into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the low 60s. Humidity will stay at low to moderate levels through early next week. There are only 2 slim chances of rain in the long range forecast. There may be an isolated sprinkle or shower west of Toledo this afternoon. If rain occurs, it would be brief and light. An isolated shower may also develop late Monday evening. A flash drought remains the main weather concern over the next couple of weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.