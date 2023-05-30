Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

May 30th Weather Forecast

Sunny, Hot & Dry Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, hot and dry the rest of the week and into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the low 60s. Humidity will stay at low to moderate levels through early next week. There are only 2 slim chances of rain in the long range forecast. There may be an isolated sprinkle or shower west of Toledo this afternoon. If rain occurs, it would be brief and light. An isolated shower may also develop late Monday evening. A flash drought remains the main weather concern over the next couple of weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets

Latest News

May 30th Weather Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/29/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast