Moment of Science: Crickets

From the hit song of the summer, to the worst sound a stand-up comedian can hear. This week, we’re hopping into the world of crickets, with some key differences between them and their cousins.

*Crickets, grasshoppers, katydids and locusts all belong to the “Orthoptera” order, yet crickets are often the shortest-lived at about 90 days compared to a full year for grasshoppers. Crickets make the most of it, and can actually hop a longer distance than their greener counterparts: about 3 feet, or 30 times their size, in a single bound. By the way, the world record long jump for humans is just under 30 feet, or about 5 to 6x their size.

*Another quick tell: Grasshoppers only eat plants, while crickets also eat other insects like ants, aphids and even grasshoppers. (Seems a little one-sided.) Speaking of ants, we’ve mentioned before how they have no lungs, instead breathing through tiny holes in their bodies called “spiracles”. Crickets are the same, but they don’t need lungs or vocal cords to make that signature sound.

*Grasshoppers make noises by rubbing their legs against their wings, though cricket singing, or “stridulating”, is all in the wings -- as they scrape one against the other, along a line of teeth like the world’s tiniest washboard. You can also tell the air temperature by counting their chirps. Amos Dolbear figured this approximation out all the way back in 1897. Count the number of chirps you hear in 15 seconds, then add 40... and you get the air temp in Fahrenheit. 25 chirps gets you 65 degrees, 40 gets you 80, and so on. Cricket legs still have an auditory purpose: A “tympanum” on their forelegs keeps them aware of any nearby vibrations, and that includes listening to their fellow insect song -- which stops the closer a predator gets, including you.

*Eating crickets may not be appealing unless you’re a snake or a frog or a bat or a bird... basically only if you’re human, but here’s some food for thought. Crickets are about 65% protein by weight. They’re also rich in vitamins, and they have more fiber than beans, more iron than spinach, and more calcium than milk! It’s a tough sell in Western countries, so for now, I think most people would prefer crickets as a concert band over a concession stand.

