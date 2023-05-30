Birthday Club
Nature’s Nursery to hold Art & Animals Summer Camp

Art & Animals is a four-day camp that will introduce kids to local wildlife species at Nature’s...
Art & Animals is a four-day camp that will introduce kids to local wildlife species at Nature’s Nursery and allow them to explore their artistic side.(Nature's Nursery)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the completion of the new Davey Moore Wildlife Education Center, Nature’s Nursery has many new offerings for local kids, including a summer camp that launches next week.

Nature’s Nursery says the Art & Animals Summer Camp is a four-day camp that will introduce kids to local wildlife species at Nature’s Nursery and allow them to explore their artistic side.

Campers will get to chance to meet some of the Nature’s Nursery education ambassadors and learn more about their species. Then, Miss Diana, from Little Shop of Fibers, will lead kids through a fun art project to help expand their interests in various mediums.

According to Nature’s Nursery, the summer camp will take place from June 6 through June 9 at the following times:

  • 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for ages 7 and 8
  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 9 and 10
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 11 and 12

The camp costs $80 per child and you must register in advance and can do so by clicking here.

“Being able to host education programs at our new facility allows us to introduce attendees to so many new and expanded areas of learning,” said Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director.” This is just one offering of many that we currently have listed for the summer, and we will be adding more as we continue to complete our new facility”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

