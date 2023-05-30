NWOCC to hold 9th Congressional District Conservative Candidate Forum in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The NW Ohio Conservative Coalition is holding the Ninth Congressional District Conservative Candidate Forum in Perrysburg in June.

The forum will take place on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Schaller Memorial Hall located at 130 W. Indiana Ave.

NWOCC says the forum will feature four invited declared candidates who will answer questions posed by the event monitor, Tom Waniewski, a former Toledo City Councilman.

The four candidates are Steve Lankenau, JR Majewski, Craig Riedel and Dan Wilczynski.

“We want to give voters an early chance to meet and listen to the currently declared candidates,” said Linda Bowyer, chair of the NWOCC.

According to NWOCC, seating is limited but the event is free and open to the public and doors will open at 6 p.m. Parking will be available behind the hall or on neighborhood streets. Pakring is not allowed in the Fire Station parking lot.

For more information, click here or contact NWOCC at nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.