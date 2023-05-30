Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

NWOCC to hold 9th Congressional District Conservative Candidate Forum in Perrysburg

The forum will take place on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Schaller Memorial Hall located at 130 W....
The forum will take place on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Schaller Memorial Hall located at 130 W. Indiana Ave.(NBC15)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The NW Ohio Conservative Coalition is holding the Ninth Congressional District Conservative Candidate Forum in Perrysburg in June.

The forum will take place on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Schaller Memorial Hall located at 130 W. Indiana Ave.

NWOCC says the forum will feature four invited declared candidates who will answer questions posed by the event monitor, Tom Waniewski, a former Toledo City Councilman.

The four candidates are Steve Lankenau, JR Majewski, Craig Riedel and Dan Wilczynski.

“We want to give voters an early chance to meet and listen to the currently declared candidates,” said Linda Bowyer, chair of the NWOCC.

According to NWOCC, seating is limited but the event is free and open to the public and doors will open at 6 p.m. Parking will be available behind the hall or on neighborhood streets. Pakring is not allowed in the Fire Station parking lot.

For more information, click here or contact NWOCC at nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets
OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for...
TPD: Woman allegedly stabs another woman in the head with screwdriver
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
The Italian Bowl is set for Saturday, July 1 at the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium.
Toledo to host Italian Bowl
A 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds led police officers on chase in a stolen vehicle that had...
TPD: Three teens lead officers on stolen vehicle chase, police car crashes