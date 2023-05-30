Over a dozen road construction projects going on in Lucas County right now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re getting closer to summer, and if you’re looking to travel anywhere through the Toledo area these next few months, you might want to pack your patience before hitting the road.

Just in the Toledo area, more than a dozen Ohio Department of Transportation road construction projects are going on right now.

Some Of the big ones include I-475 between Airport Hwy. and U.S. Route 24 in Maumee, and U.S. Route 24/ The Anthony trail between Monclova Rd. and Detroit Ave. Both are estimated to be done sometime in 2024.

There’s more to come as well. Starting June 2nd crews will begin working on Airport Hwy. and McCord Rd.

Some people say they are upset with all the road work.

“It can be frustrating sometimes because you gotta take, you know, an extra 20 minutes to get to work or something like that,” said David Ritson.

Ritson says he has difficulty getting to work with Central Ave. being closed. “It’s been a little bit of an inconvenience and stuff like that.”

Others don’t seem to mind the construction, though.

“We absolutely have to have our roads and bridges in good shape. It’s a sign of progress and we need to be safe in our community,” said Janet Weber.

Weber says the pros outweigh the cons.

For updates on current and upcoming projects in Lucas County and across Ohio, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.