Public Safety Director Byrd to retire in September

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brian Byrd, the longtime Toledo firefighter and fire chief, and currently the public safety director, is retiring on September 1, according to city officials.

Byrd had been with the fire department since 1988.

Becoming a Lieutenant in 1992, Captain in 1997, Battalion Chief in 2000 before ultimately being named Chief in August 2018.

He soon transitioned into the public safety director role, making police recruitment a top priority.

