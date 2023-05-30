Toledo area businesses hope to cash in on Italian Bowl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’re busy branding merchandise with the XLII Italian Bowl logo, putting their own stamp on the event inside Jupmode on Adams Street in Toledo.

“You know, we’re really excited about it,” said Jupmode president John Amato. “We consider ourselves to be a home-grown Toledo business.”

Jupmode employees are getting ahead of what they hope will be a chance to showcase Toledo to the rest of the world when the Italian Bowl kicks off at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl July 1, 2023.

“It’s just something that you don’t see very often that’s going to draw people to Toledo, and so this is one of those things where, hey, let’s take this chance now no matter what the outcome might be to help promote things in Toledo, good people that are doing good things in Toledo. And so, that’s why we wanted to be a part of it. Hopefully, at the end of the day, that’s good for our business,” explained Amato.

“The weather is getting nicer, and I think everyone’s just getting really excited about Summer in Toledo in general. So, to be part of one of the marquee events of the Summer is really exciting,” said Brittany Burns, who is helping to organize events leading up to and during the game. “So, it’s really exciting to showcase what the Midwest in general and what Toledo in particular has to offer to an international audience.”

Part of the promotion includes a pop-up shop at 300 Madison Street downtown. It’s open Wednesdays - Fridays, including some weekends and evenings running up to the big day.

“We are certainly looking forward to filling up as much of the Glass Bowl as we possibly can to give these players an experience that they’ll never forget,” added Burns.

For more information on the Italian Bowl and the events surrounding the game, click here: https://www.italianbowlusa.com/

