Toledo Council to consider Louisville group’s proposal for violence reduction

By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city council of Toledo will consider partnering with an anti-violence group out of Louisville Tuesday.

The group, Cities United, is backed by mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, though it is opposed by four previous officeholders.

In a letter to the city, former mayors Michael Bell, Carty Finkbeiner, Paula Hicks-Hudson and Donna Owens said city leaders “should place the responsibility for a safer, less violent city in the hands of Toledo’s mayor, City Council and a coalition of Toledo Citizens all working together.”

The consulting contract would cost the city $180,000 to assist with developing a “comprehensive public safety and violence reduction plan.”

