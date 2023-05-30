Toledo Council to consider Louisville group’s proposal for violence reduction
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city council of Toledo will consider partnering with an anti-violence group out of Louisville Tuesday.
The group, Cities United, is backed by mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, though it is opposed by four previous officeholders.
In a letter to the city, former mayors Michael Bell, Carty Finkbeiner, Paula Hicks-Hudson and Donna Owens said city leaders “should place the responsibility for a safer, less violent city in the hands of Toledo’s mayor, City Council and a coalition of Toledo Citizens all working together.”
The consulting contract would cost the city $180,000 to assist with developing a “comprehensive public safety and violence reduction plan.”
