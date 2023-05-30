Toledo to host Italian Bowl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets are now available for several events leading up to the XLII Italian Bowl in Toledo this summer, including the main attraction.

Find details about all the festivities at the link here. It all kicks off on Wednesday, June 21 with an Italian Wine Dinner and continues over the following days with events including Passport to the Taste of Italy featuring local restaurants, the Mayor’s Cup, a Celebrity Golf Tournament and more.

The Italian Bowl is set for Saturday, July 1 at the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium. That night, festivities also include the Toledo Night Market/Festival and fireworks downtown.

Find tickets and details about all of the events here. Learn more about the event, including a chance to win a prize package, at the link here.

