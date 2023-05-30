Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo to host Italian Bowl

The Italian Bowl is set for Saturday, July 1 at the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium.
The Italian Bowl is set for Saturday, July 1 at the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium.(Italian Bowl)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tickets are now available for several events leading up to the XLII Italian Bowl in Toledo this summer, including the main attraction.

Find details about all the festivities at the link here. It all kicks off on Wednesday, June 21 with an Italian Wine Dinner and continues over the following days with events including Passport to the Taste of Italy featuring local restaurants, the Mayor’s Cup, a Celebrity Golf Tournament and more.

The Italian Bowl is set for Saturday, July 1 at the University of Toledo’s Glass Bowl Stadium. That night, festivities also include the Toledo Night Market/Festival and fireworks downtown.

Find tickets and details about all of the events here. Learn more about the event, including a chance to win a prize package, at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets
OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
A 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds led police officers on chase in a stolen vehicle that had...
TPD: Three teens lead officers on stolen vehicle chase, police car crashes
The City of Toledo says the purpose of each meeting is to bring community members together, to...
Councilman John Hobbs III to hold town hall meetings throughout June
MHRSB serves as a community safety net for uninsured, underinsured or indigent persons needing...
Lucas Co. to receive over $21 million for mental health, substance abuse services