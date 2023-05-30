Toledo man sentenced in aggravated vehicular homicide
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced Thursday on charges relating to an aggravated vehicular homicide.
According to court documents, Nolan Burkholder was sentenced to four years in prison for the death of 29-year-old Donella Crenshaw.
Toledo police say Nolan Burkholder was driving drunk when he ran into a three-wheeled motorcycle. The accident occurred in September 2021.
