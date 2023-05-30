TPD: Three teens lead officers on stolen vehicle chase, police car crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three teenagers were arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash.

According to Toledo Police records, a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds led police officers on chase around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday in a stolen vehicle that had been taken in robbery just hours before. TPD said when the chase came to an end near Hawley and Colburn, a police vehicle hit a concrete barrier while trying to stop. No one was hurt.

The three teens ran away from the stolen vehicle but officers were able to take them all into custody. The TPD report did not disclose what charges they are facing. 13abc does not name minors accused of crimes until the courts certify them as adults.

