Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw

Nickolas Martinez is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man with a...
Nickolas Martinez is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat and breaking his jaw, according to TPD records.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges for allegedly breaking another man’s jaw with a baseball bat.

According to Toledo Police records, Nickolas Martinez, 56, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge after he allegedly punched a 37-year-old man then hit him in the face with a baseball bat at their apartment on Euclid just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said the victim suffered a broken jaw and TFRD crews took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The report said Martinez refused to answer the door for police but officers forced entry into the apartment and took him into custody.

The TPD report lists both the suspect and the victim as living at the same address. It did not disclose a possible motive for the assault.

Court records show Martinez appeared in court Tuesday morning and was released on an SOR bond. Martinez was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is scheduled to be back in court on June 7.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets
OSHP is opening an investigation and says they want to remind motorists to designate a sober...
OSHP investigates alcohol as factor in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

MHRSB serves as a community safety net for uninsured, underinsured or indigent persons needing...
Lucas Co. to receive over $21 million for mental health, substance abuse services
Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats
Toledo Council to consider Louisville group’s proposal for violence reduction
A toasty Tuesday in Toledo, with no sign of slowing the heat for at least a week. Dan Smith...
5/30: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Art & Animals is a four-day camp that will introduce kids to local wildlife species at Nature’s...
Nature’s Nursery to hold Art & Animals Summer Camp