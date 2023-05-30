TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing criminal charges for allegedly breaking another man’s jaw with a baseball bat.

According to Toledo Police records, Nickolas Martinez, 56, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge after he allegedly punched a 37-year-old man then hit him in the face with a baseball bat at their apartment on Euclid just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said the victim suffered a broken jaw and TFRD crews took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The report said Martinez refused to answer the door for police but officers forced entry into the apartment and took him into custody.

The TPD report lists both the suspect and the victim as living at the same address. It did not disclose a possible motive for the assault.

Court records show Martinez appeared in court Tuesday morning and was released on an SOR bond. Martinez was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is scheduled to be back in court on June 7.

