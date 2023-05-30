Birthday Club
TPD: Woman allegedly stabs another woman in the head with screwdriver

On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for reports of a person stabbed.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed another woman in the head with a screwdriver.

On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for reports of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what police say were non-life threatening stab wounds which she received when she got into an altercation with the suspect, Jessica Carroll.

Both Carroll and the victim were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to an affidavit, the victim stated that Carroll stabbed her in the head multiple times. Carroll is being charged with felonious assault.

Court records say a preliminary hearing for Carroll is set for June 7 at 9 a.m. Judge Connelly set Carrol’s bond at $100,000 at no percent. She also isn’t allowed to have any contact with the victim.

