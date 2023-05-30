Vietnam Veteran puts up flag display in Lambertville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Signs of patriotism and support for our soldiers were on full display in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan this Memorial Day. But on Sanibel Road in Lambertville, one display is impossible to miss.

Vietnam Veteran and Lambertville Resident Jean Murphy puts up a massive display of flags in honor of Memorial Day every year.

“I’ve got the Huey, the popular helicopter in Vietnam, the Vietnam flag, Don’t Tread On Me Flag for the Army, and then I got every branch of service over there, the fallen soldiers memorial, and the POW and agent orange flag,” Murphy told 13abc.

Murphy’s display includes 175 flags and is one of the biggest private displays in our area. Murphy told 13abc he’s been putting up the flags for Memorial Day for more than 20 years.

“It’s just a memorial for everyone who never came back for all the wars. I figure it’s the least I can do and show my appreciation for their bravery and their sacrifices,” said Murphy, who served in the Army for three years.

While Murphy has a lot of pride in his display, his neighbors say they also take pride in the show of patriotism.

“It’s very heartening to see the patriotism of a neighbor here. We were of the first residents to move in the neighborhood, it’s going on 30 years now, and we’ve never seen something like this in the neighborhood before,” said neighbor Randy Wilson.

Murphy told 13abc it takes about four hours to put up the flags every year, but the sweat and time is well worth it when it means honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s just a day that to remember all the fallen guys for their bravery and sacrifice, the ones that never made it home, and let the Gold Star families know they’re not forgotten,” said Murphy.

