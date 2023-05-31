5/31: Derek’s Wednesday AM Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of a late-day shower, but most of the area will stay dry; highs around 90. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the low 60s. THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Sunny and hot, highs in the low 90s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and still hot with highs around 90; a brief shower is possible later in the day. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as warm with highs in the mid-80s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-80s, and a late-day shower will be possible. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80 and a stray shower again possible.

