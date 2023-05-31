Caught on Camera: Lakewood police bust beer thief after foot chase along Cleveland border

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing beer from a drug store multiple times was arrested after leading Lakewood police on a foot chase Sunday night.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras inside Walgreen’s at the corner of West 117th St. and Detroit Ave.

The footage is visible in police worn body cameras, released to 19 News on Tuesday.

Lakewood police say this guy is known for stealing beer from Walgreen's at West 117th and Detroit. In fact, they say he was banned last Weds before going back in Sunday and walking out with some cold ones. Despite his protests, he's still in jail until he can see a judge. pic.twitter.com/xX9WOoioCB — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) May 30, 2023

Officers can also be seen chasing the suspect on foot as he ran between the Lakewood-Cleveland border.

Dontez Williams surrendered as officers closed in; he was booked in Lakewood’s jail on theft charges.

When questioned by police, a store employee said Williams was there just days earlier.

“He came in a couple nights ago and stole six 18-packs,” she told the officer. “I’m glad you guys are getting him.”

Another officer, seen talking to Williams during the arrest, seemed to comment about the previous incident.

“I told you not to go back there,” the officer said.

“I don’t care,” Williams replied. “It’s not theft because y’all got the items!”

Additional charges are expected.

Williams is due in Lakewood Municipal Court on Thursday.

