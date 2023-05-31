Dine in the 419: Sundaze

Birthday Club
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HASKINS, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s that time of year. Time for ice cream, pizza, and boozy shakes.

You’ll find it all in a former bank at 582 and 64 in Haskins.

“We got specialty hot dogs, chicken chunks, all that stuff, too,” explained manager Jason Badyna.

The parlor has indoor/outdoor seating, boozy shakes, and a full bar along with craft beer for the adults.            

Today, we see how The Knight pizza comes together. It’s named after the nearby Otsego Knights.

Also, we assemble and sample a Reese’s Overload shake, and a boozy Lemon Chill.            

For more info on Sundaze in Haskins, click here: https://www.sundazehaskins.com/

