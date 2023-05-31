Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week

FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style...
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire.

Christie is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie’s plans.

The timing, which was first reported by Axios, comes after several longtime Christie advisers started a super political action committee to support his expected candidacy.

The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.”

Christie has cast himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the nomination. Christie, a former federal prosecutor, was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie has since emerged as a leading and vocal critic of the former president.

Christie, who is currently polling at the bottom of the pack, also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital
Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital
Nickolas Martinez is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man with a...
TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw
On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for...
TPD: Woman allegedly stabs another woman in the head with screwdriver
One person is in custody after stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and leading authorities on a...
Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz listens during a news conference, Jan. 5, 2023, in...
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
Ethan visits Fossil Park
Vegan cheesecake with Seema's Sweets
AAPI Heritage Month - Singing Bowls