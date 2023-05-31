Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Health experts say antidepressants can make patients more sensitive to heat

Antidepressants can effect the hypothalamus, where the brain regulates the body’s internal temperature.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The summer sun serves us in plenty of positive ways, but for some taking antidepressants, it can be life threatening.

There are two main groups of antidepressants: tricyclic and SSRI’s. Doctor Rajiv Parinja is a psychiatrist with Mercy Health. He says they both can cause concern for patients, but for entirely different reasons.

Tricyclic antidepressants can effect the hypothalamus, where the brain regulates the body’s internal temperature. Because they are less commonly used, Doctor Parinja says they are less of a concern.

“They had more side effects and they cause people to kind of dry out, and those are the ones that we really worry about if you think about heat,” Doctor Parinja says.

SSRI’s can have the opposite effect on patients, causing them to sweat more and leading to a higher risk of dehydration.

If you are spending time in the sun, below are some red flags to be aware of:

  • headaches,
  • hot but dry skin,
  • light headedness,
  • nausea
  • weakness

“Take a break, make sure that you’re drinking enough and cool down... and not spend all the time outside, because you might get heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” Doctor Parinja says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets

Latest News

The summer sun serves us in plenty of positive ways, but for some taking antidepressants, it...
Health experts say antidepressants can make patients more sensitive to heat
Community raises money to help TPS students pay off fees so they can graduate
For most students, graduating from high school is a big dead and walking across the stage is a...
Community raises money to help TPS students pay off fees so they can graduate
Dolly Morgan, left, and , Kayla Laumann have been on the job for the Bowling Green Fire...
Blazing a new trail: BGFD hires first female firefighters