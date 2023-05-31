HOPE Toledo Pre-K program helps hundreds of children in the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four out of five children in Toledo are not prepared for kindergarten, that’s according to HOPE Toledo.

Part of the organization’s work focuses on providing Pre-K opportunities to as many kids as possible and city council has just approved more than $1 million to help continue that work.

According to HOPE Toledo leaders‚ the majority of Toledo’s children enter kindergarten without the skills, behaviors or knowledge necessary for success and the organization is working to change that.

Research shows that from birth to age 5 is the most important time for a child’s emotional, behavioral, social and cognitive development.

“We believe a strong start is crucial for the success of our children. Whether it is in 3rd grade reading, 8th grade math or pursuing a post-secondary education or trade school,” said John Jones, president and CEO of HOPE Toledo.

The program includes 18 centers with Pre-K programs serving about 270 kids a year and families pay on a sliding scale based on income.

“We are meeting families where they are and meeting their need,” said Jones. “It is literally solving, not only helping solve society’s ills, but it’s solving family issues right at home and helping them be able to change generational cycles in their households.”

According to Jones, the program is truly a long-term investment in our community.

“A lot of the violence we see is tied to lack of opportunities, higher poverty, no jobs, lack of hope.” said Jones. “When you help provide an educational background, it says to a kid ‘I’m of value, I’m of worth, I can learn, I can work, I can provide for my family.’”

Jones adds that the numbers clearly illustrate the value of the program.

“For every dollar of investment made in early childhood, there is an $8 to $9 return on that investment,” said Jones. “That return shows up in a myriad of ways and one of those is workforce, and so if we were to equate the two, we are preparing the workforce of tomorrow.”

The city council money helps to continue the work, but it is not a long-term funding solution.

“Those dollars are not perpetual,” said Jones. “So it is necessary for us, not just HOPE Toledo, but it is necessary for us as a community to really come together and say ‘what are these answers and how can we best do this?’”

The effort to secure long-term funding is ongoing.

HOPE Toledo also provides post-secondary and trade school scholarships for students at Scott High School and their parents. It is the first two generation program of its kind in the country.

