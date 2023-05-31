Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

J.R. Majewski withdraws from 9th District race

J.R. Majewski, Republican candidate announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of another run...
J.R. Majewski, Republican candidate announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of another run for the 9th District.(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Republican candidate J.R. Majewski announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of another run for the 9th District.

“Unfortunately, I have to bow out of the race for OH09 due to my mother’s health,” Majewski wrote in a statement posted on his Facebook page. “Last cycle, I lost my father before the primary election, and I can’t risk not giving my full attention to my family. But don’t fret, I love this country too much to stay idle. God Bless all of you.”

In 2022, Majewski lost to Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers also allege Granger failed to disclose his name, birth date and social security number...
TPD: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of minors, spits in officer’s face
Police lights generic
MSP: Fatal crash kills mother, child hospitalized
Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right) escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional...
Body of convicted killer who escaped from prison found in river, other escapee arrested
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
People asking for money
Safety concerns with latest group of people asking for money on Toledo streets

Latest News

Many of those who had the Monday off enjoyed the sunshine.
Health experts say antidepressants can make patients more sensitive to heat
The summer sun serves us in plenty of positive ways, but for some taking antidepressants, it...
Health experts say antidepressants can make patients more sensitive to heat
Community raises money to help TPS students pay off fees so they can graduate
For most students, graduating from high school is a big dead and walking across the stage is a...
Community raises money to help TPS students pay off fees so they can graduate