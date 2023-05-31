J.R. Majewski withdraws from 9th District race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Republican candidate J.R. Majewski announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of another run for the 9th District.

“Unfortunately, I have to bow out of the race for OH09 due to my mother’s health,” Majewski wrote in a statement posted on his Facebook page. “Last cycle, I lost my father before the primary election, and I can’t risk not giving my full attention to my family. But don’t fret, I love this country too much to stay idle. God Bless all of you.”

In 2022, Majewski lost to Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

