Junction neighborhood deals with light and blight challenges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Violence, fires, and darkness. Those are three major hurdles Toledo’s Junction neighborhood is struggling to overcome. One local group is looking to address those issues.

The Junction Coalition is a community-based organization that provides services to help residents with tasks like maintaining their homes and singing up for rental assistance. However, leaders say they can’t achieve their mission without help from the city.

“We’re making sure we’re keeping our lawns together and we’re making sure we’re keeping the community safe from our standpoint,” said Junction Coalition Housing Committee Assistant Joseph Smith, “but if you want to see this community be beautiful, if you want to see this community be better, if you want to see Toledo be better we need to see the work be done and not only in certain areas, but in this area.”

So where does the work begin? Smith told 13abc lighting plays a big role in keeping the community safe. It’s something Smith says there isn’t enough of in the neighborhood.

“Even on the corner we’re standing on right now... you can’t point to a street light,” said Smith.

A spokesperson for First Energy, which maintains the streetlights in Toledo, told 13abc there about 27,000 lights in the city. All the lights were switched to a longer-lasting and brighter LED lightbulb in the past year. However, there are no plans to add any more to the Junction area in the near future.

“Darkness seems to be an attraction for harm, for dark things to happen. Light forces it out, because darkness can’t be where it is light and light will always win every time if you’ve got enough of it,” said Community Involvement Organizer Bishop Lyons.

Another issue is blight. After a string of suspicious fires over the past two months in the Junction-Buckingham-Pulaski area, Smith and Lyons believe the problem is only getting worse.

“We’ve had these instances where we’ve seen crimes being done, bodies left in abandoned homes,” said Smith.

Both Lyons and Smith, along with several residents who did not wish to speak on camera, say they’ve reported issues with blight and light to the city for years. Unfortunately, they have yet to see any change.

“It’s very disappointing, frustrating and yet we say we have plenty of money to do it and we’re going to do it, a good question though... is when?” said Lyons.

