Kalahari expands outdoor water park with new pool, jump tower, ziplines
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks just opened an expansion to its outdoor waterpark - and all the cool fun is to be had right here in Northern Ohio!
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky opened these new additions and updates to the three-acre Zambezi Outdoor Park on May 26:
NEW POOL
The new 15,000 square foot pool holds 356,000 gallons of water, making it the largest outdoor pool out of all of Kalahari’s four locations.
Those looking to soak up the sun can relax with premium poolside lounging or on the tanning ledges on three sides of the pool that house lounge chairs set in about 8″ of water.
Most of the new pool is 42″ deep.
The fourth side of the pool is a zero-depth entry, which caters to younger children and features fountains throughout the space.
JUMP TOWER
The new 50′ freefall jump tower features a 10-15′ freefall experience before a jump-belt catches and lowers the thrill seekers to the ground.
ZIPLINE
The renovated Zipline Experience now features four towers at each corner of the outdoor waterpark so guests can soar over the outdoor waterpark.
MORE FUN
The Zambezi Outdoor also features multiple thrill slides, private bungalows, “Bugs Burrow”, a kid’s area with a pool, swings, and slides.
“Summer is the perfect time to experience all the amazing attractions Kalahari has to offer both inside and out, from Ohio’s largest indoor waterpark to the Big Game Room to the new and improved Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark,” said Brian Shanle, General Manager Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Sandusky, Ohio. “The expansion of the outdoor waterpark is truly a game changer for our Ohio guests! We recently celebrated 18 years in Ohio, and this is sure to be the best summer yet.”
