Elm Warehouse set to be demolished Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Land Bank and its contractor Advanced Demolition Services will begin the demolition of the abandoned Elm Warehouse building Thursday.

The abandoned building located on 1502 Elm Street in north Toledo will begin at 8 a.m. The project is estimated to take several weeks and will cost a total of $875,000.

The project is funded by the State of Ohio brownfield remediation and demolition funds as well as the City of Toledo through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The family of Cindy Sumner, who died on the property, as well as local leaders, will be on-site to witness the start of demolition.

On May 15, 2023, the abandoned warehouse on Elm Street erupted in flames. However, it wasn’t the first incident to take place at the warehouse. On Sept. 17, 2009, the body of 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo.

In 2021, Mary Sumner, mother of Cindy Sumner, was calling for the city to tear the city down.

“I just want it tore down. If it was torn down a long time ago, Cindy would be right here with me,” says Mary. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to look at it. I don’t want to look at it,” she previously told 13abc.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.