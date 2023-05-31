Birthday Club
Man indicted after allegedly breaking into Toledo woman’s house, raping her

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man who allegedly broke into a Toledo woman’s house and raped her.

According to court records, Rodrick Neal, 32, was indicted on aggravated burglary and rape charges on May 30.

Toledo Police say on May 20, they received a call from a neighbor of the victim. Once officers arrived, they found Neal naked on the victim’s bed. The victim told police that Neal broke a window to get into her home.

This occurred just five days after Neal was was released from prison.

Court records show officers arrested Neal in February on drug charges and say he bit an officer on the wrist, causing swelling and redness through several layers of clothing.

