Ohio bill seeks to eliminate state sales tax on essential baby, children items

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called on state leaders in January to join him in repealing the state tax on critical infant supplies.

Ohio’s sales tax is 5.75% percent and for young families, diaper bills can run in the thousands of dollars a year.

Now, a proposed bill would have potential to save hundreds for Ohioans.

“For Ohio to be the best state in the nation to raise a family, we must do everything we can to better support families... To ease the final burden on new parents, our budget asks you to repeal the state tax on critical infant supplies such as diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers, and safety equipment.”

The bill was voted out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

If it passes through the entire Ohio legislature and the governor signs it, Ohio would join eighteen other states with similar policies.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.