Police searching for man who jumped from moving vehicle during chase

The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he...
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a man who they say jumped from his moving vehicle during a police chase and ran away Tuesday night.

On May 30 at 11:12 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop at Nebraska and Pulaski for an equipment violation. However, the vehicle drove off from the stop and police began to pursue.

TPD says during the chase, the driver jumped out of his vehicle while it was still in motion and ran away from the scene. The suspect’s vehicle ended up striking a fire hydrant located several houses from where he exited the vehicle on Hamilton.

According to police, when searching the suspect’s vehicle, they were able to find several items that identified the suspect as Herbert Flowers, 38. Police also found narcotics inside the vehicle.

TPD says Flowers will be issued numerous felony warrants.

