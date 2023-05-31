ProMedica to close Goerlich Memory Center in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that it will be closing its Skilled Nursing Center and Rehabilitation in Sylvania and its Goerlich Memory Center later this year.

ProMedica says it has notified patients, families, employees and state and federal agencies of the company’s intent to close the facilities, which will be completed by Aug. 31, 2023.

“ProMedica is committed to assisting the affected employees through their transition. Our human resources department is working closely with them to provide support and help them explore other appropriate job openings within the health system,” said ProMedica.

According to the company, patient care during the transition remains the top priority and ProMedica will work closely with patients, families and other providers in the area to ensure a safe and successful transfer.

