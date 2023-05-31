Tech company’s future in Toledo in question amid furloughs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After investing tens of millions of dollars into a downtown Toledo office space, a tech company’s future is now in question.

Bitwise industries, a tech and commercial real estate company, was set to open their Toledo campus at the Jefferson Center this summer. According to multiple media reports, the company announced it is furloughing hundreds of employees and the prospect of Bitwise expanding into Toledo now seems unlikely.

Bitwise industries aimed to turn the space into a tech training center with the ultimate goal of building a tech economy in Toledo, which the company calls an under-estimated community.

The center has classrooms, tenant space, an area for child care services, and even a restaurant. 13abc has left multiple messages with bitwise, trying to get answers about this change, but we have yet to hear back. A City of Toledo spokesperson told 13abc Wednesday city leaders were surprised to hear about the furloughs.

“Bitwise had pledged to bring nearly 400 new jobs to the city and provide training opportunities for workers looking to transition to a career in tech, so it is certainly disappointing to hear,” said Rachel Hart, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications for the City of Toledo in a statement to 13abc. “We remain committed to the development of the Social Innovation District in Uptown and are thrilled to have a newly renovated Jefferson Center to anchor the district. We’re confident the space will still be well utilized and grateful for the investment Bitwise made in our community.”

Hart said Bitwise was eligible for project incentives that were structured “to protect this city” by requiring the company meet performance standards before the incentive would’ve been paid. Those include the Toledo Expansion Incentive grant and the Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement. Bitwise did not receive funding from the former and the latter is tied to the Jefferson Center.

