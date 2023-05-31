Treasurer resigns from North Baltimore Schools months after start of financial investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The treasurer for the North Baltimore School district, who was previously on leave after an investigation into financial irregularities, has resigned from his position.

According to board meeting minutes from the district, the board accepted Steven Stewart’s resignation last Tuesday. His resignation is effective as of Wednesday, May 31.

Superintendent Ryan Delaney said Stewart was placed on leave back in March pending an investigation of misuse of funds after law enforcement officials were seen at the district office. Stewart said at the time his lawyers advised him not to talk about anything pending the investigation.

The superintendent said at the time he was taking over Stewart’s responsibilities and the situation would not impact school operations. The status of the investigation into alleged misuse of funds is unclear.

Editor’s note: the attached video aired March 22, 2023.

