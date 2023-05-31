Birthday Club
Ukrainian teen making the most of his time here in Toledo

By Carli Petrus
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ukrainian Dan Lazariev is safe from all the bombs and missiles destroying his home country, and that’s because, for the last two years, he’s gotten the opportunity to study in Toledo.

“My exchange program was going to only last a year and then I was going to come back. No one was expecting that to happen. The only reason I’m here for two years is because of the war,” said Lazariev.

He says making the most of his time here. Tuesday, he was honored by Toledo City Council for his involvement in the community.

“He’s an amazing kid and you can’t help but love him,” said Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson.

“I have a very close connection to the city council of Toledo and I’m very grateful for what they have done for me,” Lazarviev said.

Just last week, Lazariev says he was able to graduate from Toledo School for the Arts, and his parents got to go to the ceremony after two years of not seeing him.

“Even though it’s for a very short time I’m very happy right now that they’re here,” Lazarviev said.

He says the hardest part is knowing they soon have to go back to Ukraine, and he might have to go back soon as well. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but it becomes part of your life and life is still going and you have to keep on going.”

Lazariev is hoping he can stay in the U.S. for college though, and is trying to raise money to do so. If you’re interested in donating to his GoFundMe set up by a friend, click here.

