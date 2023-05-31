Birthday Club
USPS offers reward for information on man who robbed mailman at gunpoint

On May 22, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens...
On May 22, a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens Apartments and demanded his keys.(Unites States Postal Service)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward for information on the suspect who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint last week.

USPS says a reward of up to $50,000 will be given to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The incident happened on May 22 at approximately 11:47 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fielding Ave. in Toledo. TPD says a man pointed a gun at a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens Apartments and demanded his keys. The unknown suspect ran away and made off with the key to the mailboxes and a key to the USPS truck.

According to USPS, the suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s. He’s 5′10″ to 6′ tall, skinny build and was last seen wearing a high-loose black fabric gaiter mask, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, dark or navy pants and black shoes similar to Nike Men’s Air Force 1 ‘07 AN20 basketball shoes.

USPS says if you see the suspect, do not take any action to apprehend him yourself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and reference Case No. 4042491. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

