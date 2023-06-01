Bowling Green High School parents seek accountability from administration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parents of Bowling Green City School students are angry and looking for answers, after Zachary Gibson, a former strength coach for the high school boys basketball team was arraigned on seven charges, rape and gross sexual imposition among them.

Gibson was convicted in 2010 for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, after being caught sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old boy.

Bowling Green High School administration called an emergency meeting with the parents of the boys basketball team. that is when they informed the parents of Gibson’s past conviction.

A parent of one of the alleged victims chose to speak out, but remain anonymous. He says during the meeting, the administration informed the parents they knew about Gibson’s prior convictions. Despite this knowledge, they chose to give him access to the young athletes.

“The superintendent said he knew about the background, the things that happened in Ada, wanted to give the person a second chance, and made the decision to allow him to be the strength and conditioning coach for Bowling Green City Schools.”

Parents say they are frustrated with administration because they allowed a known offender access to their children.

“Our administration made horrible decisions that they have defended, not owned up to and taken zero responsibility for.”

