City of Toledo partners with Mud Hens, Walleye to launch Let’s Pay Summer Tour

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Parks and Youth Services, Lucas Metropolitan Housing and Connecting Kids to Meals are partnering with the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye to present the Let’s Play Summer Tour.

The Let’s Play Summer Tour is driven by the mission to promote play and deliver youth sports and recreational opportunities to the communities of Toledo. Organizers say as part of the Let’s Play Summer Tour, kids ages 6 through 13 will be introduced to the world of baseball and street hockey through multiple clinics.

Participants will receive either a free wiffle ball and bat or hockey stick and ball, which enables them to continue practicing and playing beyond the clinics. Each clinic is free of charge and limited to 50 participants.

According to organizers, the clinics will be divided into two age groups, 6 through 9 and 10 through 13. This ensures age-appropriate instruction that focuses on teaching kids the fundamentals of each sport.

“These camps are designed as the perfect introduction for first-time participants, offering a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, forge new friendships and cultivate a love for the game,” said the City.

All participants will also be entered into a drawing to receive a free bike.

The following is the schedule for the clinics:

Baseball

June 15 at Smith Park (998 Dorr St.)

June 27 at Gunckel Park (751 Division St.)

July 11 at Ravine II Park (1600 Mott Ave.)

July 13 at Burroughs Park (2398 Dana St.)

July 28 at Birmingham Park (285 Knox St.)

Aug. 1 at Wilson Park (3235 Otto St.)

Hockey

June 13 at Wilson Park

June 29 at Ravine II Park

July 17 at Gunckel Park

July 26 at Navarre Park (1590 Navarre Ave.)

July 31 at Burroughs Park

Aug. 3 at Smith Park

For more information about the dates, times, locations, itinerary of each clinic age group and to secure your spot for the Let’s Play Summer Tour, click here.

