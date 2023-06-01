East Toledo family beautifies their community while solving food insecurity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Carpenter family have made it their mission to turn around the vacant-overgrown lots that plague their East Toledo community.

The task has not been easy but the family has worked effortlessly to turn the lot that once appeared as a dump into a thriving garden with all types of fruits and veggies.

Violet Carpenter tells 13abc it was an eyesore before they took it over.

“It was a very big safety concern, and we wanted to do something to make it better, maintain it, make a beautiful,” says Carpenter.

She says tending the garden is therapeutic and has become a family affair. “We all help plant and dig in the dirt, and water, and fertilize, pick the produce. It’s just amazing to see everything come to life and watch everything grow,” says Alexa Byers, Caprenter’s daughter.

Access to fresh fruits and vegetables is limited in East Toledo, so when the people in the community ask the family happily gives away produce. “We don’t sell our fruit. We give it away, it’s to help. We can’t eat everything that we grow,” says Carpenter.

Former Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson commends the family for the work they have done and says other people should take ownership of their community like the Carpenters have.

The family says creating the garden was not easy, but not impossible. They say anyone can do it. “All you have to do is get some good soil, get veggies you want, figure out if it’s full sun or shade, whatever it is. Water the heck out of it. Watch it grow and enjoy the fruits of your labor literally,” says Carpenter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.