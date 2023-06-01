Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

EMS Day shows local medical students what goes on before patients arrive at hospitals

By Sophie Bates
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency responders and doctors work together to save patients’ lives every day, but how well do they actually know what their counterparts do?

On May 31, residents and medical students from the University of Toledo and ProMedica Monroe experienced what takes place before patients get to the hospital.

EMS Day in Maumee looked like the scene of a disaster, but no one in attendance was panicking. Instead, they were learning.

“These residents are normally in the hospital every day, taking care of the patients paramedics bring them, said Todd Brookens, an EMS Physician. “We want them to see what it’s like for the paramedics in the field before the patient gets to the hospital, what they have to go through.”

The residents and medical students joined Maumee firefighters, police, and EMTs in several exercises.

“Car fire, extrication, they get to climb the ladder, we do a smoke-filled room and search and we have the police here that do a rescue task force scenario,” said Dept. Chief Jim Dusseau with the Maumee Fire Department.

The goal of the day was to produce better-educated doctors and better EMS and doctor relations.

“Those people do a lot of work before we get those patients, and we should understand how to build a good relationship with the people who get you the patient,” said Mohamad Alicheaito, a Chief Resident in the UT Emergency Medical Program.

Despite the heat, the residents and students were smiling.

“We’re all having a blast out here, and we all get to be together,” said Michael Baer, Resident in the UT Emergency Medical Program. “It’s a good learning opportunity, so we’re very grateful to these folks who do this for us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Ohio ambulance rolls over multiple times after crashing into police cruiser
Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital
Inmate who escaped from deputy at hospital captured a day later after foot chase
On May 30, Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Vance St. around 3:33 a.m. for...
TPD: Woman allegedly stabs another woman in the head with screwdriver
Nickolas Martinez is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly hitting a man with a...
TPD: Toledo man hits victim with a baseball bat, breaks his jaw
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s
US Marshals capture escaped Summit County inmate after he stops at McDonald’s

Latest News

Emergency responders and doctors work together to save patients’ lives every day, but how well...
EMS Day shows local medical students what goes on before patients arrive at hospitals
The Carpenter's have worked hard to transform an eyesore lot into a lush garden that helps feed...
East Toledo family beautifies their community while solving food insecurity
The task has not been easy but the family has worked effortlessly to turn the lot that once...
East Toledo family beautifying their community while solving food insecurity
Zender just signed a contract deal with Polo G’s label called ODA, which stands for Only...
Local rapper inks deal with one of biggest rappers in the business