EMS Day shows local medical students what goes on before patients arrive at hospitals

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Emergency responders and doctors work together to save patients’ lives every day, but how well do they actually know what their counterparts do?

On May 31, residents and medical students from the University of Toledo and ProMedica Monroe experienced what takes place before patients get to the hospital.

EMS Day in Maumee looked like the scene of a disaster, but no one in attendance was panicking. Instead, they were learning.

“These residents are normally in the hospital every day, taking care of the patients paramedics bring them, said Todd Brookens, an EMS Physician. “We want them to see what it’s like for the paramedics in the field before the patient gets to the hospital, what they have to go through.”

The residents and medical students joined Maumee firefighters, police, and EMTs in several exercises.

“Car fire, extrication, they get to climb the ladder, we do a smoke-filled room and search and we have the police here that do a rescue task force scenario,” said Dept. Chief Jim Dusseau with the Maumee Fire Department.

The goal of the day was to produce better-educated doctors and better EMS and doctor relations.

“Those people do a lot of work before we get those patients, and we should understand how to build a good relationship with the people who get you the patient,” said Mohamad Alicheaito, a Chief Resident in the UT Emergency Medical Program.

Despite the heat, the residents and students were smiling.

“We’re all having a blast out here, and we all get to be together,” said Michael Baer, Resident in the UT Emergency Medical Program. “It’s a good learning opportunity, so we’re very grateful to these folks who do this for us.”

