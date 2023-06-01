Birthday Club
June 1st Weather Forecast

Hot Next 3 Days, Dry Trend Continues
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and sunny today through Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Cooler weather arrives next week. Highs are expected to be around 80 on Sunday. The low to middle 80s are expected on Monday. There is a slim chance of an evening shower on Monday, otherwise it should remain dry through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

June 1st Weather Forecast
